Musicians and actresses Queen Latifah ("Bessie") and Jill Scott ("The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency") will star in "Flint," Lifetime's upcoming television movie about the water contamination and political neglect inflicted on the Michigan city's predominantly Black residents.

Deadline reported yesterday (April 13) that Latifah portrays a Flint resident who works with a trio of activists to expose the still-ongoing environmental disaster poisoning the city's drinking water. Scott depicts one of the activists alongside Betsy Brandt ("Life in Pieces") and Marin Ireland ("Hell or High Water"). Deadline did not reveal the names of the characters, but the script draws from a February 2016 Time cover story.

Latifah will executive produce the project with Craig Zadan ("The Wiz Live!"), Neil Meron ("Chicago") and television journalist Katie Couric ("Katie"). Latifah, Zadan and Meron co-produced Lifetime's 2012 remake of "Steel Magnolias." Deadline says "Flint" is currently in production in Toronto, with Bruce Beresford ("Driving Miss Daisy") directing Barbara Stepansky's ("Hurt") screenplay.

The movie previously faced criticism for Cher's ("Burlesque") starring role. Social media users accused "Flint" of Whitewashing a disaster that principally impacts working-class Black people. Cher withdrew from her role and executive producer position last month, citing a "serious family issue."