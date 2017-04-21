Today (Apri 21) marks one full year since Prince Rogers Nelson, an artist who projected near-immortal grandeur throughout his three+ decade-long career, died of a fentanyl overdose at age 57.

Fans filled the 365 days since his death with a steady stream of tribute performances, public recollections of his influence and philanthropy, legislative commemorations and music purchases that Billboard reports made him 2016's highest-selling musician.

In remembrance of Prince's frontier-crashing creative legacy, the Colorlines staff offers a Spotify playlist of our favorite Prince songs—courtesy of his estate finally bringing his music to most music streaming services in February. Check out the nine songs below, and sit with us in the Purple One's greatness.