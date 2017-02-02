Hours after President Donald Trump made it clear that he doesn’t really know who Frederick Douglass is, his vice president showed that he, too, is out of touch with “The Blacks.”


Twitter, still undefeated, seized on the fact that he shouted out a White man for Black History Month. Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry started the hashtag #PenceBlackHistory this morning (February 2) to highlight other ways that Pence could celebrate during the month of February.

 

Here are just a few of the best tweets from the hilarious hashtag.

