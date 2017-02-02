Hours after President Donald Trump made it clear that he doesn’t really know who Frederick Douglass is, his vice president showed that he, too, is out of touch with “The Blacks.”

As #BlackHistoryMonth begins, we remember when Pres. Lincoln submitted the 13th Amendment, ending slavery, to the states #NationalFreedomDay — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 2, 2017



Twitter, still undefeated, seized on the fact that he shouted out a White man for Black History Month. Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry started the hashtag #PenceBlackHistory this morning (February 2) to highlight other ways that Pence could celebrate during the month of February.

Could we get #PenceBlackHistory trending today?



I.E. Today for #BHM we celebrate LBJ the pres who signed the voting rights act into law. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 2, 2017

Here are just a few of the best tweets from the hilarious hashtag.

As #BHM begins, we remember the landlord who allowed George & Weezy to "move on up." #PenceBlackHistory pic.twitter.com/jHqpNg1l7b — IGISC @TheKidSkoob (@TheKidSkoob) February 2, 2017

#PenceBlackHistory Let us remember Thomas Jefferson for giving Sally Hemmings a job AND six children — Jared Parker (@jared812) February 2, 2017

#PenceBlackHistory Let us remember sir Paul McCartney for introducing us to successful black artists like this one! pic.twitter.com/m9lFlLsyIp — Banji (@thebanjimens) February 2, 2017

"All this #FAKENEWS that Donald doesn't know who Frederick Douglass is, is silly. Donald met with Frederick Douglass."#PenceBlackHistory pic.twitter.com/aweORcyFpa — The One and Only (@HITEXECUTIVE) February 2, 2017

Today we applaud Brad Pitt, because without him it could've been 13, 14 or even Forever Years a Slave #PenceBlackHistory #WhiteBHM — Cameron Squires (@camsquires) February 2, 2017

La Amistad provided free International transportation to Black Africans #PenceBlackHistory pic.twitter.com/Zj5gSjYqbL — Finished or Done (@StickAForkInYou) February 2, 2017