It’s official. Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States.

While many government officials attended the inauguration, including former U.S. President George W. Bush and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, nearly 70 Democratic lawmakers sat it out.

Some of them, including representatives Dwight Evans (D-Pa.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) expressed their thoughts via Twitter. One New York congresswoman, Nydia Velázquez, was straight to the point following Trump’s inauguration:

Okay. That happened. Let's get back to work. — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 20, 2017

Share the best tweets you saw today from Senators and House of Representative members in the comments below.