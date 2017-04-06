So you did one of two things today:

A) You watched Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) change his governing body's rules on filibustering to ram through the Supreme Court conformation of Neil Gorsuch without 60 votes.

B) You watched the punctuation-deficient, Iggy Azalea- and Khloe Kardashian-loving rapper French Montana have one of the most disturbing anti-Black meltdowns on Twitter since like Monday. Although I can't imagine why one would choose to pay more attention to the fate of the Supreme Court than this human version of a Coogi knockoff, here's a recap:

Last night (April 5) at 9:24 p.m., a Black girl who appears to be in her teens tweeted this:

The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him.. 😫 — chill bill (@artdecoxxx) April 6, 2017



Here's a closeup of her (beautiful) face:

From @artdecoxx's Twitter page

At 10:55 p.m., the supposedly 30-something, beige-complexioned lover-of-culture-vultures responded like this:

U musty crusty dusty rusty ass hoe

With them nappy ass poetic justice braids take your cum drinking Dick banging ass somewhere n be humble🙏 https://t.co/yBHeZCKDCz — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017



Many people clapped back at French for his ugliness, and he eventually tweeted, "My mother is african queen and I was married to a beautiful black queen

All I did was defend myself if I affended [sic] anybody I apologize." But a surprisingly sizeable group of people caped for him, like this:

The ahki @FrencHMonTanA is Muslim,there is no racism in islam,we pray with & love people of all races,he replied to disrespect. Relax! — Tone Trump (@ToneTrump) April 6, 2017



this:

I see nothing wrong with what French Montana did. Maybe her black nappy headed ass shouldn't have been talking shit. — υgly dυcĸlιng ☥ (@bangmycouture) April 6, 2017



and this:

@deshachrist @artdecoxxx Why he gotta be anti black to roast her? Lol — Demarco Johnson (@DemarcoJ82) April 6, 2017



A few things to note here:

A) If anyone is confused about why a grown man of any race combining "hoe," "cum drinking Dick banging ass" and "nappy" isn't racialized, read this handy guide on misogynoir.

B) The original tweeter, @artdecoxx, did not put @FrencHMonTanA in her tweet. The only way he could have found her relatively mild jab was if he was searching his own name.

C) Strangely, there was even a discussion about whether or not French Montana—who at some point announced that his mama is an "African queen," his ex-wife is a "Black queen," that he is the father of a Black son—is indeed a Black person. At least one tweeter sagely pointed out "them hoes can eat dick" because "French is from Africa." Because everybody from Africa is and identifies as "Black."

Exactly lol French is from Africa them hoes can eat dick 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/v7tdSey4OH — zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 6, 2017



Fools: It doesn't matter. Uncle Ruckus was Black. Django's nemesis Stephen was Black. Stacey Dash is Black. The government administrator who who has a velvet painting of himself sitting in front of Jesus is Black.

D) He sounds like Don Imus.

When I was growing up, my father would sometimes look at certain individuals, sigh and solemnly announce, "One more like him and we'll be back in slavery."

I don't think French Montana has the power to take us back to slavery, sharecropping or convict leasing. But he does have the influence to inspire a chorus of confused people to defend his immature, self-hating, verbal violence against Black girls with way less power and privilege than him or his boxer-braid-wearing exes. That, I think, is bad enough.