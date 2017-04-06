So you did one of two things today:

A) You watched Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) change his governing body's rules on filibustering to ram through the Supreme Court conformation of Neil Gorsuch without 60 votes. 

B) You watched the punctuation-deficient, Iggy Azalea- and Khloe Kardashian-loving rapper French Montana have one of the most disturbing anti-Black meltdowns on Twitter since like Monday. Although I can't imagine why one would choose to pay more attention to the fate of the Supreme Court than this human version of a Coogi knockoff, here's a recap:

Last night (April 5) at 9:24 p.m., a Black girl who appears to be in her teens tweeted this:


Here's a closeup of her (beautiful) face:

A Black girl with long braids From @artdecoxx's Twitter page

At 10:55 p.m., the supposedly 30-something, beige-complexioned lover-of-culture-vultures responded like this:


Many people clapped back at French for his ugliness, and he eventually tweeted,  "My mother is african queen and I was married to a beautiful black queen 
All I did was defend myself if I affended [sic] anybody I apologize." But a surprisingly sizeable group of people caped for him, like this:


this:


and this:


A few things to note here:

A) If anyone is confused about why a grown man of any race combining  "hoe," "cum drinking Dick banging ass" and "nappy" isn't racialized, read this handy guide on misogynoir.

B) The original tweeter, @artdecoxx, did not put @FrencHMonTanA in her tweet. The only way he could have found her relatively mild jab was if he was searching his own name.

C) Strangely, there was even a discussion about whether or not French Montana—who at some point announced that his mama is an "African queen," his ex-wife is a "Black queen," that he is the father of a Black son—is indeed a Black person. At least one tweeter sagely pointed out "them hoes can eat dick" because "French is from Africa." Because everybody from Africa is and identifies as "Black."


Fools: It doesn't matter. Uncle Ruckus was Black. Django's nemesis Stephen was Black. Stacey Dash is Black. The government administrator who who has a velvet painting of himself sitting in front of Jesus is Black.

D) He sounds like Don Imus. 

When I was growing up, my father would sometimes look at certain individuals, sigh and solemnly announce, "One more like him and we'll be back in slavery."

I don't think French Montana has the power to take us back to slavery, sharecropping or convict leasing. But he does have the influence to inspire a chorus of confused people to defend his immature, self-hating, verbal violence against Black girls with way less power and privilege than him or his boxer-braid-wearing exes. That, I think, is bad enough.

