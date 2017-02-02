There are articles floating around the internet claiming that President Donald Trump changed the name of the month that honors the accomplishments of Black Americans to "National African American History Month." The reality is, it was already called that.

When it was codified into law in 1986, it went from "Negro History Week," founded in 1926 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, to "Black (Afro-American) History Month." The name shifted again in 1996, when President Bill Clinton made it so in the innaugural annual presidental proclamation. And each of President Barack Obama's proclamations for the celebration also call it National African American History Month, including his very first one in 2009.



And now back to all the things Trump really is doing, from banning Muslims from traveling to the United States, to appointing Supreme Court nominees who founded a fascist club in high school.