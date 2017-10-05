The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ignored the annual backlash it receives for honoring non-rock acts when it announced Nina Simone, LL Cool J and other genre-crossing musicians of color as 2018 nominees today (October 5).



The Cleveland-based music history institution named 19 solo artists and bands as prospective 2018 inductees. Their canons span nearly eight decades and several generations of popular music’s evolution. Four of them—three who are Black and one who is Native American—are solo artists. One is an all-Black band, and two other groups prominently featured artists of color. Here’s a list of those nominees of color, including quotes from their biographies on the Hall of Fame’s website:

CNN reports that fans can cast votes for their favorite nominees at RockHall.com until December 5. The five artists with the most ballots will then be considered by the organization’s voting board, alongside votes from 900 music industry constituents, to determine inductees. The Hall of Fame will announce the inductees in December, and they will perform and be inaugurated during a ceremony at the Cleveland museum on April 14, 2018.

