The activists of color behind StayWoke—the nonprofit accelerator that backs digital programs rooted in activism—just released a tool aimed at helping advocates fight legislation that is detrimental to their communities.

Per the website, OurStates “connects communities to actionable information and tools to reject the Trump/GOP agenda in every state and protect communities from harm.” The tool, which was launched on March 27, does four key things:

Breaks down the power state legislatures hold



Shows users the legislation that is being considered in their states in the areas of economic justice, immigration, LGBTQ equality, policing/protest, reproductive justice and voting rights



Facilitates the steps it takes to influence state legislators, from identifying them to scheduling meetings to tracking bills



Assists in creating media and direct action campaigns to pressure unreceptive legislators



The effort comes from the team behind anti-police violence initiative Campaign Zero, which is led by DeRay Mckesson, Brittany Packnett and Samuel Sinyangwe.

“In many of these states, you have Trump’s agenda already being legislated,” Sinyangwe, data scientist and OurStates lead, told Mic. “If we don’t engage in the states to block them, it will in effect enact Trump’s agenda, despite our efforts to stop it in Washington.”

Head to OurStates.org for more information.