At a time when executive orders seek to curtail the rights of Muslims in the United States and Islamophobia is on an upswing, a new settlement provides expanded legal protection for Muslims living in New York City.

Nearly six years after The Associated Press revealed that the New York Police Department (NYPD) was secretly and aggressively surveilling Muslim mosques, businesses and student groups, a settlement to prevent future discriminatory surveillance just received final judicial approval. The settlement is the result of two federal lawsuits, Raza v. City of New York and Handschu v. Special Services Division, and it establishes rules that will govern how investigations are conducted and provides for an independent civilian representative who will work with the NYPD to prevent religious discrimination. The last of the two required judges approved the terms of the settlement on Monday (March 20).

“We and our clients are very pleased that the courts have approved this groundbreaking settlement,” attorneys for the Raza case plaintiffs said in statement issued by the American Civil Liberties Union. “Now, New York Muslims and all New Yorkers will have strong protections from unconstitutional religious profiling and surveillance. This agreement sends a critical message to the federal government and police forces around the country that law enforcement can and must do its job without resorting to discrimination.”



The settlement includes the following provisions, as outlined in the statement: