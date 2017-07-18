Last night (July 17), Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) announced that they do not support the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), also known as Trumpcare.

My colleague @JerryMoran and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA #HealthcareBill — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 18, 2017

Lee feels the legislation—which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says will rob $22 million people of their health insurance—does not go far enough. “In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn’t go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations,” Lee said in a statement.

My full statement opposing this version of BCRA: pic.twitter.com/CUq4Kibe0I — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

Their defection made it impossible for Senate Republicans to move forward with their ACA replacement. As The Associated Press reports, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement about the failure, saying, “Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.”

President Donald Trump hopped on Twitter and suggested that Republican legislators instead repeal the ACA with no replacement.

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

And McConnell promptly agreed to do exactly that:

My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 18, 2017

#NeverRepeal quickly started trending, as people voiced their opposition to the move, and organizations and media outlets took to Twitter to explain what would happen if the ACA is in fact repealed—and remind the world that the fight for better health care is not over.

You can't repeal the ACA without taking away 32 million people's health care. https://t.co/cA484j9bH6 pic.twitter.com/Lrwidu3H19 — Center on Budget (@CenterOnBudget) July 18, 2017

Here's how many people would be left uninsured under various health care scenarios https://t.co/FipUsdUQlN pic.twitter.com/Q3AdrHCI9e — CNN (@CNN) July 18, 2017