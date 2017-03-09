Netflix announced new episodes of its hip-hop musical series, "The Get Down," with the release of a "Behind the Music"-style promotional clip today (March 9).

The above trailer depicts early hip-hop group The Get Down Brothers and rising disco phenomenon Mylene Cruz & The Soul Madonnas—both fictional—in an episode of "Inside the Music." Both acts step into the tumultuous late-1970s music business, with Cruz entertaining music executives' promises of stardom and The Get Down Brothers hustling at basement and backyard gigs.

As Complex reports, the trailer anticipates the second half of the period series' first season, which premiered August 12. The new six-episode set returns to its South Bronx characters in 1978, one year after the events of the first six episodes. Cruz (Herizen F. Guardiola, "Runaway Island") and The Get Down Brothers' frontman Books (Justice Smith, "Paper Towns") navigate romance and the impoverished South Bronx while pursuing careers in chart-topping disco and still-underground hip-hop, respectively. Actors Shameik Moore ("Dope"), Jimmy Smits ("24: Legacy") and Jaden Smith ("The Karate Kid") reprise their roles from the season's first half.

"The Get Down's" second installment airs April 7.