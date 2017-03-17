Deadline reported yesterday (March 16) that Netflix purchased the rights to “The Stand Off,” which will dramatically retell the story of the 1969 Los Angeles Police Department’s newly created SWAT Team launching a violent five-and-a-half-hour assault on the local Black Panther Party headquarters. The film will show the raid from the perspective of the Panthers and the law enforcement officers. It will be helmed by Taiwanese-American director Justin Lin (“Star Trek Beyond”) using a script from writer Mark Heyman (“Black Swan”). There is no word on attached stars or Party consultants.