Indigenous people from around the U.S. will be in Washington, D.C., starting today (March 7) until Saturday (March 11). They will be peacefully protesting President Donald Trump and demand that he and his administration listen to the calls of the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes impacted by the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The action is riding off the energy created at Standing Rock in North Dakota. Per the website:

This movement has evolved into a powerful global phenomenon highlighting the necessity to respect Indigenous Nations and their right to protect their homelands, environment and future generations. Now it’s time to take this to the doors of the White House.

The series of events, titled Native Nations Rise, includes daily water ceremonies. The symbolic tipi camp, which is where open mics and workshop presentations will take place, will sit on the northwest grounds of the Washington Monument to face the White House. The Friday march will begin at the Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters and end at Lafayette Square.

Organizers are calling on allies to attend and asking those who cannot come to D.C. on March 10 to take action at home. For more details on this week’s events, check out the website here.