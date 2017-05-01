The People’s Climate March hit the streets of Washington, D.C., Saturday (April 29).
At least 150,000 people, and perhaps up to 200,000, are estimated to have marched in direct protest of the Trump administration’s rollback of environmental policy and climate skepticism. Even the city's record-breaking temperature—a 91-degree Fahrenheit high and a 69-degree low—didn’t stop them.
Around the country (and world), children, celebrities and organizers gathered to showcase their resistance-focused art in support of a healthier environment, more stable climate and a sustainable labor force.
The march led up to a final D.C. action today (May 1) for May Day, a day of action for labor rights organizers. Today is also a national day of action for immigrants.
Colorlines gathered some of the best images from the People’s Climate March and its sister marches around the world. Find more by following the #PeoplesClimateMarch hashtag.
Washington, D.C.
What do we want!? ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE! When do we want it!? NOW! #peoplesclimatemarch pic.twitter.com/6bljoNGSjl
— Andrea Delgado (@Andrea_Delgado7) April 29, 2017
Tens of thousands witness the approaching record breaking temperatures for the #peoplesclimatemarch in DC #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/1pJ9HscJTr
— NastyWomenofNPS (@NastyWomenofNPS) April 29, 2017
@UPROSE's youngest chant leader: "down with corporations, up with revolution!" #ClimateMarch #ItTakesRoots to #GrowTheResistance pic.twitter.com/W49PPgohCd
— NYC-EJA (@NYCEJAlliance) April 29, 2017
Some shots from #ClimateMarchDC #climatemarch#peoplesclimatemarch pic.twitter.com/P3uf5LwoFU
— LauraD (@Laurathefierce) May 1, 2017
Beautiful things happen when we stand together. #BlackBrownSolidarity #TogetherWeWin #climatemarch #ittakesroots pic.twitter.com/e0Pmr7ldP9
— bryan parras (@HighTechAztec) April 29, 2017
Beautiful art from frontline communities in #PeoplesClimate march! @UPROSE #ItTakesRoots to #GrowTheResistance pic.twitter.com/XPKFet9iWy
— NYC-EJA (@NYCEJAlliance) April 29, 2017
Today at PCM @LeoDiCaprio, Tom Goldtooth Exec Dir IEN Marching for Climate Jobs & JUSTICE! #IndigenousClimateAction #IndigenousRising pic.twitter.com/rnUAUhxWXn
— IndigenousEnviroNet (@IENearth) April 29, 2017
Denver
Gore Effect: It's snowing at the #PeoplesClimateMarch against global warming in Denver. pic.twitter.com/QEzG5S8dOf
— Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) April 29, 2017
The #DenverClimateMarch is getting warmed up. You know… Not physically but spiritually #peoplesclimatemarch pic.twitter.com/StRk6cfdBO
— Brett Fleishman (@BrettFleishman) April 29, 2017
Indianapolis
Success at #peoplesclimatemarch #crossroadsofclimate, Indianapolis! pic.twitter.com/90mqCSpKuB
— Heartlands Group (@HeartlandSierra) April 30, 2017
Boston
MEDIA: My pix from #PeoplesClimateBOS #ClimateMarch. Free to use with photo credit @Peter_Bowden (CC BY-SA 3.0 US) https://t.co/v5ueVd1kRJ pic.twitter.com/ds4Sk0XvKt
— Climate Social (@ClimateSocial) April 29, 2017
1199 SEIU #PeoplesClimate #peoplesclimatebos Healthy climate for health community pic.twitter.com/Thhd98k3jW
— Mary Ondrechen (@MJchemist) April 29, 2017
Outside the U.S.
Hier avec l'équipe de Protect Our Winters France pour tenter d'eveiller un peu plus les consciences #peoplesclimatemarch #march4pow " pic.twitter.com/yjdVULjbO7
— Mael Besson (@MaelBesson_SDD) May 1, 2017
#peoplesclimatemarch in #Amsterdam. h/t Concerned Citizens against Climate Change for the photo https://t.co/EGwaTScBes pic.twitter.com/xYfIU9QYnA
— Carrie Ballard (@AtelierEnglish) May 1, 2017