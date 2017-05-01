The People’s Climate March hit the streets of Washington, D.C., Saturday (April 29).

At least 150,000 people, and perhaps up to 200,000, are estimated to have marched in direct protest of the Trump administration’s rollback of environmental policy and climate skepticism. Even the city's record-breaking temperature—a 91-degree Fahrenheit high and a 69-degree low—didn’t stop them.

Around the country (and world), children, celebrities and organizers gathered to showcase their resistance-focused art in support of a healthier environment, more stable climate and a sustainable labor force.

The march led up to a final D.C. action today (May 1) for May Day, a day of action for labor rights organizers. Today is also a national day of action for immigrants.

Colorlines gathered some of the best images from the People’s Climate March and its sister marches around the world. Find more by following the #PeoplesClimateMarch hashtag.

Washington, D.C.

What do we want!? ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE! When do we want it!? NOW! #peoplesclimatemarch pic.twitter.com/6bljoNGSjl — Andrea Delgado (@Andrea_Delgado7) April 29, 2017

Tens of thousands witness the approaching record breaking temperatures for the #peoplesclimatemarch in DC #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/1pJ9HscJTr — NastyWomenofNPS (@NastyWomenofNPS) April 29, 2017

Denver

Gore Effect: It's snowing at the #PeoplesClimateMarch against global warming in Denver. pic.twitter.com/QEzG5S8dOf — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) April 29, 2017

The #DenverClimateMarch is getting warmed up. You know… Not physically but spiritually #peoplesclimatemarch pic.twitter.com/StRk6cfdBO — Brett Fleishman (@BrettFleishman) April 29, 2017

Indianapolis

Boston

Outside the U.S.