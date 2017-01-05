Two weeks ahead of the inauguration of the 45th president, The Movement for Black Lives has issued a “call to action” for Black people living in the United States. Housed online, it begins as follows:

As we enter 2017 , under an Administration motivated by hate and greed, we renew our commitment to you, and to our fight for justice.

We know that Black people have always made a way, even when the odds were against us—as they are now.

An administration full of racist, sexist, fear mongers are moving into the White House—and we should all be concerned about their potential impact on our lives. We are just beginning to see the effects of the fear and violence they support. In the last 30 days, we’ve seen an increase in hate crimes and hate speech against Black people, the vandalizing of Black churches and vigilantes taking up arms in our communities to incite violence and fear.

In the face of all this, millions of Black folks across the country are asking, “What can we do?”