More than a month before their movie won the "Best Picture" Oscar on Sunday night (February 26), four of "Moonlight's" stars posed for Calvin Klein's spring 2017 underwear campaign, "Revelation." Willy Vanderperre's photos of Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex Hibbert (who, at the age of 12, was photographed in a t-shirt) were posted yesterday (February 27) alongside their reflections on "Moonlight's" success.

From Calvin Klein's Instagram feed:

 

 

 


Check out the full shoot and the actors' quotes here.  

Tags: 
Arts & Culture
Moonlight
Mahershala Ali
Trevante Rhodes
Alex Hibbert
Ashton Sanders
Oscars
Calvin Klein
Revelation