More than a month before their movie won the "Best Picture" Oscar on Sunday night (February 26), four of "Moonlight's" stars posed for Calvin Klein's spring 2017 underwear campaign, "Revelation." Willy Vanderperre's photos of Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex Hibbert (who, at the age of 12, was photographed in a t-shirt) were posted yesterday (February 27) alongside their reflections on "Moonlight's" success.
From Calvin Klein's Instagram feed:
Resonant: “Even after the performance is over, I realize that you still have to service it. I’ll be in a coffee shop and someone will come up to me and just open a vein…telling me how this struck a nerve for them, what their experience was." ⠀ —@MahershalaAli, the Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt and Cotton Stretch Trunk with Slim Cut Jeans. ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:09am PST
The powerhouse performance, redefined: “I want to win,” says former track and football star @_trevante_, “like an athlete.” ⠀⠀ —Trevante Rhodes, wearing the Cotton Stretch Hip Brief. ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:06am PST
Introducing the Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. ⠀ “I’m realizing I have to be careful what I put out there…because everything I’ve wished for is happening.” ⠀ —reflecting on his cast’s Best Picture win, the inimitable @ashtondsanders, pictured here wearing the Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief.
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:00am PST
Shine on: “It’s just like the attitude,” Alex says of his love of clothes, “the personality. Like, it can be like me―dark inside and bright outside.” ⠀ ―12 year-old talent on the rise Alex Hibbert, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ⠀ ⠀ The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:05pm PST
Check out the full shoot and the actors' quotes here.
- Log in to post comments
Comment
Read our comments policy.