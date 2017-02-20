The union representing film and television writers recognized "Moonlight," "Atlanta" and other projects featuring stars and creators of color with awards at last night's Writers Guild Awards' bicoastal ceremonies.

"Moonlight" director and writer Barry Jenkins won the "Original Screenplay" award, which he shares with Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Day N Night Out"). Deadline notes they won the award despite the fact that "Moonlight" is based on McCraney's play, "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue." The duo is also nominated for the best "Writing (Adapted Screenplay)" Oscar.

On the television side, Donald Glover's "Atlanta" and its all-Black writing team won the best "Comedy Series" and "New Series" awards. HBO's "Confirmation" earned the "Original Long Form" honor and FX's "The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" won the "Adapted Long Form" one.

The Writer Guild of America (WGA) also recognized works outside of television and film. For instance, Gawker Media Group and Elisa Solinas' "The Real History of Cinco de Mayo" video received the "Television Graphic Art and Animation" honor.

Read the full list of nominees and winners on the WGA's website.