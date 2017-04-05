Can we get a quick moment of appreciation for the mind and tenacity and confidence of Ifeoma White-Thrope?

Not only did the Denville, New Jersey, teen apply to all of the nation’s Ivy League universities, which are elite at their core and thought to offer a top-tier education, but she got into all of them. Yup: Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth University, Harvard University, Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania and Yale University all sent her letters of acceptance. Oh, and Stanford University, too, because why not?

“I want to go into global health and study biology and so many of them have great research facilities, so I was like, I might as well just shoot my shot and apply,” the 17 year old told local station ABC 7. “I got into Harvard early action so I figured I’ll just go there, so then I got into all the others and I was like, wait now I don’t know where I want to go.”

None of the schools offer students merit-based scholarships, so she’s waiting to hear about financial aid before deciding where she will attend this fall. Watch the full news report below.