Sony Pictures announced yesterday (January 18) that "Miles Morales," Marvel's Black Latino Spider-Man, will star in his own stand-alone animated feature film.

.@PhilipLord and @ChrizMillr are bringing the Miles Morales story to the big screen in all-new animated stand-alone SPIDER-MAN feature. — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

Experience the upcoming stand-alone animated SPIDER-MAN feature, directed by Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey, in theaters 12/21/18. — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

Gizmodo's io9 reports that Sony Pictures aired early footage during a press conference announcing the film yesterday. The Wrap confirmed that "The Lego Movie" creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will co-executive produce the still-untitled feature with Avi Arad ("Iron Man") and Amy Pascal ("Ghostbusters"). Bob Persichetti ("Puss in Boots") and Peter Ramsey ("Rise of the Guardians") will co-direct Lord's script.

Morales replaced "Peter Parker" as the official Spider-Man in Marvel's 2015 reboot of the comic. The character also appears in Disney XD's animated series, "Ultimate Spider-Man." The reboot coincided with the announcement of "Spider-Man: Homecoming." The live-action film provoked accusations of Whitewashing following the casting of White actors Tom Holland ("The Impossible") as Peter Parker, and Michael Barbieri ("Little Men") as Genke Lee, who is based on an Asian-American character from the comic.

The Miles Morales feature will open in theaters on December 21, 2018.