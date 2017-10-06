“Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan will executive produce and co-star in a superhero project that explores a child’s emergent otherworldly powers.

Deadline reported yesterday (October 5) that Netflix issued a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for “Raising Dion.” The series draws from a 2015 comic book by the same name created by director Dennis Liu.

Deadline describes the series as follows:

Raising Dion, a Netflix production, follows the story of a woman named Nicole Reese, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark (Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat, and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Liu will direct the series and executive produce alongside Jordan—the only attached actor so far—and showrunner and screenwriter Carol Barbee (“Judging Amy”).

“I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television, and I’m excited to partner with Netflix, who I know shares that commitment,” Liu, who is Taiwanese-American, told Deadline. “More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view and my hope with ’Raising Dion’ is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry.”

There is no word yet on production or release dates. Download the comic on Liu’s website.