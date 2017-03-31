“Coco,” Pixar’s first feature-length film to star a protagonist of color, is back with a second trailer. It features 12-year-old Miguel’s canine companion, Dante.

The short, “Dante’s Lunch … A Short Tail,” came before the movie, per Yahoo News, and was released March 29. Director Lee Unkrich (“Toy Story 3”) made the short early on so that he and his team had a better sense of the Mexican hairless dog, or xoloitzcuintle. “We just were really happy with how it came out and thought we would share it with the world as a little appetizer until the movie comes out,” Unkrich told Yahoo Movies.

Dante stays alongside Miguel during his journeys into the land of the dead, a tribute to Aztec mythology that says the xoloitzcuintle helps the souls of the dead travel on into the underworld.

Watch the trailer above and meet Miguel and Dante on the big screen on November 22, 2017.

(H/t mitú)