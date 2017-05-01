Workers, advocacy organizations, students and disaffected peoples across the world commemorate International Workers Day, or May Day, today (May 1) with actions against discriminatory and oppressive power structures.
Those actions include dozens organized throughout the United States by members of The Majority, a coalition of organizing groups representing various communities of color and causes. Members like Asian Pacific Environmental Network, Black Lives Matter Global Network, Dream Defenders, Fight for $15 and Indigenous Environmental Network originally joined forces in March for cross-movement resistance. The Majority's first collective 28 days of direct actions launched April 4, the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s "Beyond Vietnam" speech about intersectional threats to empowerment, and culminate with today's events.
Participant organizations and protesters tweeted video from these actions throughout the day with hashtags like #BeyondTheMoment (The Majority's own hashtag) and the more-broadly-applicable #MayDay. Here are a few videos from the protests that offer perspective into May Day's multiplatform energy:
Oakland
Oakland resists on #mayday. #NoBan on stolen land #sanctuaryforall #beyondthemoment #themajority pic.twitter.com/xKcpph2UMK
— HEAL Food Alliance (@HEAL_Food) May 1, 2017
Philadelphia
Join us in Center City#beyondthemoment #themajority #mayday pic.twitter.com/ym1Fo4iUnW
— Philly We Rise (@phillywerise) May 1, 2017
Washington, D.C.
More power to Nyiesha Mallett @UPROSE @Peoples_Climate! #ClimateMarch #PeoplesClimate #ItTakesRoots #BuildTheResistance #BeyondTheMoment pic.twitter.com/NFTCZcdvJz
— Benedict Joson (@BenedictJoson) April 29, 2017
Dallas
Pint-size defender of immigrants takes @workersdefense megaphone at #MayDay rally in Dallas against #SB4 Other rallies in Austin, DC,L.A. pic.twitter.com/Tr9Mtm83JY
— Dianne Solis (@disolis) May 1, 2017
Chicago
Chanting "we love you" to incarcerated youth while they raise their #MayDay2017 #chimayday #beyondthemoment pic.twitter.com/n6dIxmP3mV
— Fight For 15 Chicago (@chifightfor15) May 1, 2017
Minneapolis
"Education not deportation!" @CosechaMovement shutting down federal immigration bldg on first day they open in Mpls! #UnDiaSinInmigrantes pic.twitter.com/ELP7I08d9A
— Mattiverse (@Mattiverse) May 1, 2017
New York City
Now in #NYC: Que queremos? Justicia! Y Quando?? AHORA! // #MayDay #LaLuchaSigue #BLM #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/WFbScl4GuS
— Doc Rocket (@DocR0cket) May 1, 2017
Visit BeyondTheMoment.org to find actions near you.