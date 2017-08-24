Almost 25 years after Spike Lee brought Malcolm X’s life to the big screen in “Malcolm X,” an upcoming narrative drama series will revisit the Black revolutionary leader’s tale for the 21st century.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported on Tuesday (August 22) that independent studio Critical Content optioned the TV rights for historian Manning Marable’s 2011 work, “Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention,” which won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for history. Critical Content told THR that the currently untitled series will draw from that biography, which uncovered never-before-cataloged information to illustrate the icon’s transformation from the son of a murdered Pan-Africanist preacher to a preeminent voice for Black justice.

THR says that “Boardwalk Empire” screenwriter David Matthews will pen the script, with Critical Content executives Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus and Raymond Ricord producing. THR adds that Critical Content will also produce a concurrent and also-untitled documentary about Malcolm X.

Casting for the series has not yet begun, and neither THR nor Critical Content published any details about the series length.