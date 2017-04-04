Today (April 4) marks the official launch of actions from The Majority, a coalition of advocacy and activist groups led by The Movement for Black Lives to unite the causes and works of oppressed people in the United States.

The series of direct actions and political education events rolls out in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Beyond Vietnam” speech, which identified racism, militarism and capitalism as the trio of culprits that hurt the people pushed to the margins in this country and urged listeners to “rededicate ourselves to the long and bitter, but beautiful, struggle for a new world.” Today also marks the 49th anniversary of King’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

The coalition of more than 50 organizations includes Asian Pacific Environmental Network, Black Lives Matter Global Network, Dream Defenders, Fight for $15, Got Green, Indigenous Environmental Network, Mijente and New Economy Coalition. While the current mass mobilization campaign is slated to end on May 1, the activist supergroup plans to continue organizing across movements.

Dozens of actions and programs are scheduled today across the country, from Oakland to Memphis to New York City. Head to BeyondTheMoment.org and Twitter hashtag #BeyondTheMoment to find one near you.