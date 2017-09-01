HBO will resurrect its “True Detective” crime serial drama for a third season starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role.

Variety confirmed yesterday (August 31) that the premium cable network officially greenlighted the show’s third season. Each “True Detective” season untangles police investigations into cryptic or grotesque fictional crimes in different parts of the country. Variety says that the third installment will center on “a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

The entertainment outlet says that Ali will portray Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Arkansas. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto (“The Magnificent Seven”) will direct the season with Jeremy Saulnier (“Green Room”) and scripted all but one episode, which he co-wrote with David Milch (“Luck”). Variety did not disclose an anticipated production or premiere date.

Ali earned this year’s “Actor in a Supporting Role” Oscar for his performance as mentor and drug dealer Juan in “Best Picture” winner “Moonlight.”