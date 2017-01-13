Blackout for Human Rights and the Campaign for Black Male Achievement, the groups behind last year's inaugural "MLK Now" event, invite you back to Harlem for another powerful celebration of Dr. King's racial justice legacy.

"MLK Now 2017" takes place on January 16 at the historic Riverside Church where Dr. King delivered "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence" in 1967. Featured guests include David Oyelowo ("Selma"), Andre Holland ("Moonlight") and A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip. Expect stirring musical performances from the likes of jazz composer Samora Pinderhughes and gospel singer Mary Campbell. The celebration will also feature a panel with journalist Jamilah Lemieux, Million Hoodies Executive Director Dante Barry and Chicago Youth Peace Movement's FM Supreme.

Author and comedian Baratunde Thurston will M.C. "MLK Now 2017," which begins at 2 p.m. EST. While free tickets are going fast, those in New York City should try to get them here. Otherwise, check out the livestream above and follow the hashtag #MLKNow.