There are more than 70 million Americans living through the aftermath of a criminal history, and they are disproportionately Black and Latinx. A live town hall today (April 18) will explore the stories and work of five of those people.

Decarcerated: What Justice Looks Like will start at 7 p.m. EDT. Hosted by Marlon Peterson, founder and chief re-imaginator of social justice consulting firm The Precedential Group, the event will feature five participants with past criminal convictions talking about the work they are doing to help other formerly incarcerated people succeed. The program is part of the BRIC’s Stoop Series.

Participants will include:

Khalil Cumberbatch, manager of trainings at JustLeadershipUSA, a nonprofit focused on halving the U.S. correction population by 2030



Cory Greene, co-founder of H.O.L.L.A!, which provides spaces for youth to transform their communities while healing from trauma and historical oppression



Teresa Hodge, co-founder of Mission: Launch, which aims to innovate the reentry process to reduce recidivism



Andre Mitchell, founder and executive director of Man Up! Inc., which provides community, employment, housing and youth services in at-risk neighborhoods



Topeka Sam, founder of The Ladies of Hope Ministries, which helps disenfranchised women transition back into the community



Register to attend the Brooklyn, New York, event here, or watch the livestream of the discussion above.