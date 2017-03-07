As the White House continues to dismiss the science behind climate change, Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” has a message for them: Climb It, Change Is Real.

That’s the name of his latest Spotify playlist, and Miranda announced it yesterday (March 6) via Twitter:

I made you a new mix!

It's called Climb It, Change Is Real.

Theme is self-evident.

This one bangs: https://t.co/pmoyXFEbFo — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 6, 2017

The songs include a wide range of genres: R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” kicks it off with “Mama Will Provide” from the play “Once on This Island” by soloist Asaka ending the 66-minute playlist.

Miranda doesn’t forget his Latinx roots and included a mix of bachata and merengue, including songs by Marc Anthony and Romeo Santos.

Some songs are melancholy, others hopeful. But most are simple reminders that global temperatures are rising and "it's getting hot in herre." (There's Nelly, too.)

This isn’t the performer/composer/playwright’s first time using his Spotify presence to respond to the current political climate. When he first joined the music streaming service in January, he created the playlist “Rise Up Eyes Up Wise Up.”

Enjoy his latest climate change-inspired playlist here.

(H/t Grist)