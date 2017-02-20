Haven’t gotten around to reading Colson Whitehead’s 2016 National Book Award-winning “The Underground Railroad”? BBC Radio 4 has you covered.

As part of its Book at Bedtime series, the radio station is streaming audio of the novel, which imagines the titular railroad as a literal railway with tunnels and tracks beneath the soil built to carry slaves to freedom. Actor Clarke Peters (“The Wire,” “Underground”) reads the story, divided into 10 episodes.

Click here to listen as protagonist Cora escapes a Georgia cotton plantation headed north on a journey that takes her through time and space along the way. The first episode airs live for the first time today (February 20), but all 10 episodes are currently online—and will be available for the next 29 days.