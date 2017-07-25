Veteran actresses Loretta Devine ("The Carmichael Show") and Kimberly Elise ("Hit the Floor") round out the cast of an upcoming comedy headlined by Black thespians and developed by a Black director.

Deadline reported yesterday (July 24) that the actresses will join comedian Deon Cole ("Black-ish") as the newest additions to "Headshop," an independent comedy written and directed by "Sister, Sister" and "Kenan & Kel" creator Kim Bass. According to IMDb, "Headshop" stars Nicole Ari Parker ("Time After Time") as Dr. Latrice Monroe, a San Francisco-based therapist who copes with a personal loss by moving to an Oakland neighborhood whose predominantly Black residents view her with suspicion.

Deadline notes that "Headshop" also stars Evan Ross ("Wicked City") as aspiring fashion designer Rodney Smalls. The publication added no other details regarding Devine and Elise's roles. Marla Gibbs ("Fly"), Michael Jai White ("Black Dynamite") and Reno Wilson ("Mike & Molly") also appear in supporting roles.

Both Devine and Elise began their careers in movies directed by Black filmmakers. Devine first appeared on screen in "Will," a 1981 film from Jesse Maple ("Twice as Nice"), who Indiewire reports was the first Black woman to direct an independent feature-length movie. Elise broke into movies with 1996's "Set it Off," directed by F. Gary Gray ("Straight Outta Compton").

Deadline reports that Bass and the stars are currently filming "Headshop" in Los Angeles. The outlet did not name an anticipated release date.