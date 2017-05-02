On April 29, 15-year-old Jordan Edwards attended a house party in Balch Springs, a Dallas, Texas, suburb. After hearing gunshots, he and four other teens headed to their car. Moments later, a still unnamed officer with the Balch Springs Police Department shot through a passenger side window and shot the unarmed Black teen in the head. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The police department issued a statement via Facebook the next day, saying that officers were responding to a 911 call about drunk underage kids. The statement says the cops heard gunshots, then engaged in an “unknown altercation with a vehicle backing down the street towards the officers in an aggressive manner.”





Yesterday (May 1), the department released an updated statement about the shooting, saying that the vehicle was actually moving forward—away from law enforcement—when the officer shot Edwards, who was in the front passenger seat.





The change in narrative came after Balch Springs police Chief Jonathan Haber watched body camera footage that showed the trajectory of the car. “After reviewing the video,” Haber said at a press conference yesterday (May 1), “I don’t believe that [the shooting] met our core values.”

The family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, agrees. “America must figure out a way to police its citizens without killing them,” he said during a press conference yesterday. “It’s not something unreasonable for this family to ask. It’s not something unreasonable for the Black community to ask. To simply police our communities—to respond to nonviolent, non-life threatening, mundane police calls without resort[ing] to brutal force, without the unnecessary loss of innocent life.” He also said that the teens in the car were not charged with any crimes following the shooting.





The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit are investigating the shooting. The Dallas Morning News reports that the officer is on administrative leave, but Edwards’ family wants him arrested and charged.

Led by parents, Charmaine and Odell Edwards, the family issued a statement to press today (May 2). It appears in full below, courtesy of The Root: