One of the country’s best known Latinx actors and writers will bring a history of Latinx communities to Broadway this fall.

Deadline reported yesterday (August 23) that Emmy Award-winning actor John Leguizamo (“Carlito’s Way,” “Bloodline”) will perform a 16-week run of his original one-man show, “Latin History for Morons,” at New York City’s Studio 54 theater. Deadline describes the show as a “free-wheeling tour through the history of Latinx people,” touching on Aztec and Incan civilizations, Spanish colonial oppression and more, all the way up to modern-day Latinx communities in the U.S. and Latin America.

The Colombian-American actor and “Latin History” writer debuted the show at New York’s Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theater in California earlier this year. Leguizamo told The New York Times that he developed the show in response to Latinx people’s erasure from contemporary U.S. narratives:

“People feel like they can disrespect us,” Mr. Leguizamo said. “Mostly because our contributions aren’t in history books and they aren’t being taught, and that’s why I started wanting to do a lot of research. I started finding out about all the amazing things that we did to build America. And I’m like: ‘Wait a minute. There’s a real aggressive effort to erase our contributions and to keep us out of history textbooks because we have been the contributor to the making of America since the beginning of time.’”

Leguizamo performs the show under Tony Taccone’s (“Wishful Drinking”) direction. “Latin History” is his sixth one-man show, and he previously approached Latinx people’s origins in a comical retelling of his own family ancestry in 2002’s “John Leguizamo: Sexaholix…A Love Story.”

“Latin History” preview performances begin October 19, and the show officially opens on November 16.