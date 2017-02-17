Ebony Media's CEO told The Root this week that it may bring Jet magazine back to newsstands for the first time in almost three years.

"We are considering repositioning Jet for millennials with a focus on entertainment and having limited newsstand publication," wrote Cheryl Mayberry McKissack in a February 15 statement on The Root. McKissack also suggested the company would produce more digital content through Jet's website.

The Chicago-based and Black-owned Johnson Publishing Company printed Jet weekly from 1951 to 2014. Like the monthly Ebony, which the company first published in 1945, Jet geared its cultural and political coverage towards Black readers. It holds distinction as the first magazine to publish photos of Emmett Till's body in 1955 and it closely covered the Civil Rights Movement in subsequent years.

Johnson Publishing sold Jet and Ebony to Black-owned equity firm Clear View Group last June. The firm formed Ebony Media to publish both magazines.

(H/t BET)