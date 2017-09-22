With no updates on her previously announced Comedy Central show, fans of Jessica Williams can look for her creative imprint on a new Showtime series.

Deadline reported yesterday (September 21) that the premium cable network acquired Williams’ newest project. “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” alumna will write, produce and star in the currently untitled series, which Deadline says “tells the story of an African-American aspiring science fiction writer (Williams) who comes of age in Brooklyn.”

Williams recently starred in Netflix’s “The Incredible Jessica James,” in which she also portrays an aspiring writer living in Brooklyn. Williams will co-write and produce this new project with “Jessica James” director and writer James Strouse, who also directed the Netflix project. No word yet on the show’s plot, premiere date or other possible stars.

Williams will also star in another premium cable project: a limited-run HBO series based on her and Phoebe Robinson’s (“Broad City”) pop culture podcast, “2 Dope Queens.”