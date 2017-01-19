Cable news stations will be focused on the nation’s capital this weekend as the city hosts the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday (January 21)—the day after the inauguration. Per an emailed press release, the event “aims to send a message to all levels of government and the incoming administration: that we stand together in solidarity and expect elected leaders to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities.”

To that end, the rally will include a lineup of speakers, including several—like journalist and trans rights activist Janet Mock—who were added to the program yesterday (January 18). The full list of speakers appears below:

America Ferrera, Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa Harris-Perry, Michael Moore, Amanda Nguyen, Randi Weingarten, Van Jones, George Gresham, Mothers of the Movement (Sybrina Fulton, Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton, Gwen Carr), Hina Naveed, Judith LaBlanc, Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Aida Hurtado, Melissa Mays, Raquel Willis, Rosyln Brock, Sister Ieasha Prime, The Honorable Muriel Bowser, Ai-jen Poo, Wendy Carrillo, Dr. Cynthia Hale, Cecile Richards, Erika Andiola, Ilyasah Shabazz, J. Bob Alotta, Janet Mock, LaDonna Harris, Maryum Ali, Melanie Campbell, Rabbi Sharon Brous, Rhea Suh, Sister Simone Campbell, Sophie Cruz, Zahra Billoo, and march co-chairs Bob Bland, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory.

There will also be several performances. Janelle Monáe, Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo were added to the roster yesterday. “I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all,” Monáe said in a statement. “Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

She joins Toshi Reagon, Samantha Ronson, Emily Wells, DJ Rekha, MC Lyte, St. Beauty, Beverly Bond, Alia Sharief, DJ Rimarkable, Amber Coffman, the Indigo Girls, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Climbing PoeTree on the program.