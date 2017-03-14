“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae hopped on Instagram today (March 14) to answer fan’s “burning questions” about the show. While she declined to share if Issa will be single in season two—and readily said that her character’s ex, Lawrence, will still be fine—she did spill the premiere date.

Rae says the show will be “doper than ever,” and that you should “tell your friends, tell your family, tell your enemies” that it will return to HBO on July 23. Watch the video below.