An anonymous music industry insider told The New York Post yesterday (January 30) that much of Prince's catalog will appear on streaming services on February 12, the same night as the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

"The switch gets turned on for everybody during the Grammys," the source said. The Post's report comes nearly two weeks after Bloomberg Technology cited another unnamed source who said that Prince's estate was negotiating deals to release his music to streaming services. The Post listed Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Pandora among the services to include the late artist's music. Billboard reported yesterday that Spotify seemingly hinted at its involvement with new purple ads in New York City's Union Station.

As Pitchfork reported at the time, Prince removed his music from all streaming services except Tidal in 2015. According to The Star Tribune, the musician's estate sued Tidal last November over alleged violations of a 90-day exclusivity deal for his album "HITnRUN: Phase One."

Billboard reported earlier this month on another rumored Prince-related Grammy event: an all-star tribute including The Weeknd, Rihanna and Bruno Mars.

Prince died of a fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016.