Today (January 20), marks the first day of Donald Trump’s presidency. Activists from all over the nation did not let the day pass without protest. From anarchists to The Movement for Black Lives to people advancing the #NoDAPL movement, groups swarmed Washington, D.C., shutting down inauguration checkpoints and clashing with police. Here, scenes from the day.
These are the hundreds of BLM protestors who have shut down this entrance. "What do we do?" "We shut shit down!!" pic.twitter.com/FJm4U3FHPq
— Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 20, 2017
Trump supporters turned away - peaceful NoDAPL bloc shutting down security checkpoint #disruptj20 #NoDAPL #WaterIsLife pic.twitter.com/CgBuqC7XFG
— Cecily Arenas (@ArenasCecily) January 20, 2017
These are three different Inauguration entrance checkpoints, blocked up by protestors. Hundreds or thousands at each. pic.twitter.com/ip0S0TNFRV
— Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 20, 2017
Cheers ERUPT as the anti-war bloc joins BLM at the checkpoint shut-down. "No justice, no peace" becomes "BLACK LIVES MATTER!" pic.twitter.com/gLpr4OEOMK
— Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 20, 2017
Number of protesters - and police - collecting across from Trump hotel growing to hundreds, but so far mostly students and peaceful. pic.twitter.com/2X2YjrTUyg
— Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) January 20, 2017
Protestors gather before the inauguration to speak out agains Donald Trump's immigration policies. #WEBN pic.twitter.com/Bjk2UiQAh8
— Javier Rodriguez (@WEBNtvRodriguez) January 20, 2017
"Black Lives Matter" chant breaks out #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/Q2hP9hlYzE
— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) January 20, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTERS SMASHING WINDOWS IN DC RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/PDBSxCVxol
— Breaking News Alert (@PzFeed) January 20, 2017
Police spraying something at protesters pic.twitter.com/yeT0iYVgqL
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 20, 2017
"Please don't stop the music"- #LGBT protest/dance party just broke out at 15th & F St. #Inauguration2017 #WashingtonDC @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/tZZzK3cVcs
— Glenna Milberg (@GlennaOn10) January 20, 2017
Now, I'm tracking this large group marching down D Street. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/Wmt1Ip8yDf
— Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) January 20, 2017
