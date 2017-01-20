Today (January 20), marks the first day of Donald Trump’s presidency. Activists from all over the nation did not let the day pass without protest. From anarchists to The Movement for Black Lives to people advancing the #NoDAPL movement, groups swarmed Washington, D.C., shutting down inauguration checkpoints and clashing with police. Here, scenes from the day.

These are the hundreds of BLM protestors who have shut down this entrance. "What do we do?" "We shut shit down!!" pic.twitter.com/FJm4U3FHPq — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 20, 2017

These are three different Inauguration entrance checkpoints, blocked up by protestors. Hundreds or thousands at each. pic.twitter.com/ip0S0TNFRV — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 20, 2017

Cheers ERUPT as the anti-war bloc joins BLM at the checkpoint shut-down. "No justice, no peace" becomes "BLACK LIVES MATTER!" pic.twitter.com/gLpr4OEOMK — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 20, 2017

Number of protesters - and police - collecting across from Trump hotel growing to hundreds, but so far mostly students and peaceful. pic.twitter.com/2X2YjrTUyg — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) January 20, 2017

Protestors gather before the inauguration to speak out agains Donald Trump's immigration policies. #WEBN pic.twitter.com/Bjk2UiQAh8 — Javier Rodriguez (@WEBNtvRodriguez) January 20, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTERS SMASHING WINDOWS IN DC RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/PDBSxCVxol — Breaking News Alert (@PzFeed) January 20, 2017

Police spraying something at protesters pic.twitter.com/yeT0iYVgqL — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 20, 2017

Now, I'm tracking this large group marching down D Street. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/Wmt1Ip8yDf — Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) January 20, 2017



Check Mic’s Storm the Swamp protest map to find and join an action.