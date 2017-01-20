Today (January 20), marks the first day of Donald Trump’s presidency. Activists from all over the nation did not let the day pass without protest. From anarchists to The Movement for Black Lives to people advancing the #NoDAPL movement, groups swarmed Washington, D.C., shutting down inauguration checkpoints and clashing with police. Here, scenes from the day.


Check Mic’s Storm the Swamp protest map to find and join an action.

