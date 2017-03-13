Last month, ESPN’s Jemele Hill and Michael Smith took over the 6 p.m. edition of the network’s “SportsCenter” franchise, switching up the format to focus on the discussion of sports, rather than replays and the regurgitation of stats. They came in with an eye toward shaking things up—and it doesn’t hurt that they are the first set of Black co-hosts since the show debuted in 1979, as The Root reported when their first episode aired.

On Friday (March 10), that shakeup blessed audiences in the form of a remake of the classic intro to “A Different World,” complete with some cameos from the show’s original actors that we won’t spoil for you. Watch and be joyful.