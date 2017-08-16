A new Vice News documentary chronicles the lead-up to—and deadly outcome of—the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Charlottesville: Race and Terror,” which debuted on Monday (August 14), shadows journalist Elle Reeve through the weekend as she interviews figures like ex-Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, The Daily Stormer contributor Robert Ray and “Radical Agenda” radio host Christopher Cantwell, among other contemporary White nationalist figureheads involved with the rally. The 22-minute special also features candid footage from the site of James Alex Fields Jr.’s vehicular attack on marching counter-protesters that left Heather Hayer dead, as well as Black activists Tanesha Hudson and Montae Taylor criticizing President Donald Trump’s attitude towards White supremacists at a vigil for Hayer.

Watch the special above.