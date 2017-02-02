Rap superstar Nasir "Nas" Jones will bring his life story to BET in a new hour-long scripted series.

Deadline reported Tuesday (January 31) that the network greenlit "Street Dreams," a show about the Queens, New York, MC's progression "from young man to crack dealer to rapper to adult." Nas will produce the series, whose name comes from a hit single on his 1996 album "It Was Written." Nas' previous production credits include Netflix's "The Get Down" and the documentary "Fresh Dressed." Jonathan Levine ("Rush") wrote the pilot script and directed the episode. BET has not yet announced a premiere date or the cast.

Deadline first reported in February 2014 that "Street Dreams" was in development at XBox Entertainment Studios. As Business Insider reported, the studio shut down in July of the same year. Deadline did not specify how BET acquired the show, or the series' duration.

BET recently broke its own viewership records with music biopic project "The New Edition Story." Deadline noted that the show's premiere run between January 22 and 24 garnered 29 million viewers. Its first and third episodes respectively drew 5.5 and 5.6 million viewers, making them the network's most-watched telecasts since "The Game's" 2012 season premiere reached 5.3 million fans.

