On Friday, “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” made its Netflix debut. But filmmaker and activist Reina Gossett says that the director behind the documentary stole her concept and is perpetuating racist and transphobic erasure.

Gossett, who currently works as the activist-in-residence at Barnard College’s Center for Research on Women, detailed “Death and Life” director David France’s alleged thievery in a statement on Instagram on Saturday (October 7). Gossett, who is a Black transgender woman, says that France, who is a White man, based his documentary on a grant application she submitted to the Arcus Foundation. She and collaborator Sasha Wortzel were seeking support for “Happy Birthday, Marsha,” their to-be-released short film about Johnson and Sylvia Rivera’s co-leadership of the 1969 Stonewall rebellion.



“This kind of extraction/excavation of Black life, disabled life, poor life, trans life is so old and so deeply connected to the violence Marsha had to deal with throughout her life,” Gossett wrote. She also said that France’s movie is earning unmerited attention and accolades while she struggles to pay rent.

Gossett’s statement received co-signs from supporters like journalist and trans advocate Janet Mock:



“This brilliant Black trans girl went about researching, archiving and digitizing content that was previously inaccessible for decades,” Mock wrote. ”She interviewed Marsha and Sylvia’s peers. She did this work without pay. Today, this Black trans woman’s work about a Black trans woman was used to make a film helmed by a credentialed White cis man, aided by Netflix’s millions. Meanwhile, Reina is borrowing money to pay rent as viewers around the world watch a film based on her unpaid, uncredited work.”

France responded to Gossett’s allegations in a tweet on Saturday and a Facebook statement on Sunday (October 8). He said in the tweet that Johnson was a friend, adding that he learned about “Happy Birthday, Marsha” only after he started production on “Death and Life” and tried not to replicate anything from the short:

He elaborated on these points in the Facebook statement, saying that his film does not incorporate Gossett’s premise and advocating for people to support Gossett’s film: