Many celebrities of color's antipathy towards Donald Trump and love for Barack Obama converged today (January 20) as Trump officially became the United States' 45th president. As Vox noted today, Trump made powerful enemies of several A-list entertainers during his presidential campaign. That animosity contrasts with the goodwill Barack and Michelle Obama engendered in the entertainment industry, particularly with people of color.

Several celebs took to social media to express their feelings, which ranged from sadness to gratitude, from rage to determination to be resilient. Here are ten must-see posts:

Now, we get to work. Each of us. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 20, 2017

Thank you. A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

@potus We really gonna miss you champ. The good you've done & opportunity's you've given. Truly never know what we got til its gone. Thank u — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 20, 2017

worst breakup ever. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

A photo posted by Jesse Williams (@ijessewilliams) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

The White House removed its climate change web page. And the healthcare, civil rights and LGBT sections. Just thought you should know. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 20, 2017

