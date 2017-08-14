Scandal might be gearing up for its final season, but fans of Shonda Rhimes’ POC-driven shows have reason to shout. Variety reported yesterday (August 13) that the Shondaland producer just signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Her ABC shows will continue to air, but new projects will now debut via the streaming giant. Rhimes’ ABC Studios contract is reportedly set to end in June 2018.

The new deal was originally reported by The Wall Street Journal. It comes a week after ABC Studios parent company Disney announced that it will pull its movies from Netflix and start its own streaming service.

Rhimes statement focused on the opportunity ahead:

Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan [Netflix’s chief content officer] Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company. Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for—the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities.

Meanwhile, Twitter went off with folks celebrating the move. These five tweets sum up our feelings about Shondaland on Netflix.

When you wake up to news that @shondarhimes and all her #BLACKGIRLMAGIC has shaken the world of #TVprogramming & #showbiz pic.twitter.com/tQP7vXF5KX — Alice Fuller (@hollywoodlvwork) August 14, 2017

We’re going to get to binge whole seasons of Shonda’s shows? God is good. God is real. God loves us. https://t.co/v7rteXwcoe — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) August 14, 2017

ABC’s gonna be outside shonda’s window with a stereo begging for her to come back. — blackgirlmagic (@taylor_marmar) August 14, 2017