The People’s Climate March is kicking off this weekend on Saturday, April 29 in Washington, D.C. More than 12,000 people have said they are going on the Facebook event page.

The event is another in the series of D.C. marches that have been planned in response to the current administration. This one is scheduled on President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office. The point of the march is to bring to light issues surrounding climate change, climate justice and labor. It is a part of a week of action in the city that kicked off with the April 22 March for Science and will end with a May Day action on May 1.

However, not everyone can make it to Washington, D.C. on Saturday. That’s why organizers have been sure to encourage folks to organize their own sister marches around the country—and world.

Here, a list of planned marches in major cities:

Los Angeles

Kicks off at 11 a.m. at Banning Park and ends at the Tesoro Refinery.

San Francisco/Bay Area

This march will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lake Merritt Amphitheatre in Oakland, California.

Seattle

Marchers will gather at Westlake Park at 10 a.m.

Phoenix

At 9 a.m., at the Arizona Capitol on the Senate lawn

Denver

The Denver Civic Center is where marchers should be by 10 a.m.

Minneapolis

The march will take place outside the U.S. Federal Court House on 4th Street South.

Dallas

Dealey Plaza, 9:30 a.m.

Houston

Join at 10 a.m. in Clinton Park.

Chicago

Folks in Chi-town can meet at noon outside in Federal Plaza.

New Orleans

The march will launch at 12:30 p.m. in Armstrong Park.

Miami

Jose Marti Park is the place to be at 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh

People should gather at the city’s academic and healthcare center of Oakland at 10 a.m.

New York City

New Yorkers must head to Staten Island to take part. At noon, marchers will gather on Staten Island’s boardwalk on Midland Beach.

Is your city missing above? Check out the People’s Climate March map to see if an event is nearby tomorrow.