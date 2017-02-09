Last night (February 8), after weeks of contentious debate, the Senate confirmed Jeff Sessions as the new United States attorney general. In that position, he will head the Department of Justice, which is charged with overseeing law enforcement and influences policy around police violence, civil rights and criminal justice.

The final vote tally was 52-47, with Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) joining his Republican colleagues and Sessions (who represents Alabama) voting “present.” Sessions was sworn into office this morning (January 9).

Here’s how nine justice advocacy groups feel about his confirmation.

Jeff Sessions
Confirmation Hearing
Senate
Justice Department