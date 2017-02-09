Last night (February 8), after weeks of contentious debate, the Senate confirmed Jeff Sessions as the new United States attorney general. In that position, he will head the Department of Justice, which is charged with overseeing law enforcement and influences policy around police violence, civil rights and criminal justice.

The final vote tally was 52-47, with Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) joining his Republican colleagues and Sessions (who represents Alabama) voting “present.” Sessions was sworn into office this morning (January 9).

Here’s how nine justice advocacy groups feel about his confirmation.

Movement for Black Lives (activist collective that makes up #blacklivesmatter movement) out w/statement on Sessions pic.twitter.com/pZFhofrVlE — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) February 9, 2017

We will not forget the 52 Senators who ignored the millions of ordinary folks & voted for racism, bigotry & the weakening of American values — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) February 9, 2017

The U.S. just confirmed an Attorney General who believes the most offensive aspect of the KKK is their marijuana use. #Sessions — MacArthur Justice (@MacArthrJustice) February 9, 2017

To the 52 Senators who voted yes on Sessions: You've shown how little racial justice + voting rights matter to you. We will not forget this. — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 9, 2017

1. Anyone who was arrested, protested, wrote or made calls 2 #stopsessions, we didn't lose a nomination we're winning a #resistance movement pic.twitter.com/fa7X5wq61r — Cornell Wm. Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) February 9, 2017

It's incumbent upon every senator to ensure Jeff Sessions holds to promises that he made to American people https://t.co/uNMWOHWFah pic.twitter.com/u6GrXLqY6R — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) February 9, 2017

The man in charge of enforcing hate crimes laws doesn’t think they should exist. HRC's statement on Trump's AG pick: https://t.co/XOo6j0x3NV pic.twitter.com/TsdwgtOsVo — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) February 9, 2017

The #Senate turned back the clock on civil rights tonight. Our statement: https://t.co/P2q3VEPiDz — Nat'l Imm Law Center (@NILC_org) February 9, 2017