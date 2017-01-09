During last night's (January 8) Golden Globes broadcast, red carpet correspondent Jenna Bush Hager and award presenter Michael Keaton inadvertently combined the titles of two films with predominantly Black casts—"Hidden Figures" and "Fences"—and created "Hidden Fences." Of course Twitter users fired back with their own combinations, under the #GoldenGlobeErrors hashtag.
Hager, the daughter of former president George W. Bush, committed the first error when she asked Pharrell Williams on the red carpet about his Globe-nominated work on the "Hidden Fences" score. ICYMI: Williams helped score and co-produced "Hidden Figures," a film about Black women at NASA in the 1960s. "Fences" is the big-screen adaptation of an August Wilson play, directed by Denzel Washington. The only connection between the films is that they star Black people.
Bush emotionally apologized for the error this morning (January 9) on the "Today" show.
According to The Huffington Post, actor Michael Keaton also invoked "Hidden Fences" while presenting the best supporting actress award. Both films were nominated in this category with "Fences" co-star Viola Davis besting "Hidden Figures" co-star Octavia Spencer.
Twitter users hit back at the awful subtext of the errors—that confusing two distinct films starring actors of color is somehow normal—with #GoldenGlobeErrors tweets. In hilarious fashion they combined the titles of films and shows with mostly Black casts or Black creators:
