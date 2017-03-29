In a time when the head of the Department of Education thinks that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are an example of school choice—rather than a necessity born out of the fierce racism that kept Black students out of higher education—HBCU advocates and allies are working to increase support for these institutions.

The HBCU Collective, an alumni-run advocacy organization, will hold the HBCU National Day of Action on April 27 in Washington, DC. Participants will gather on Capitol Hill with the goal of pushing the Trump Administration and Congress to increase resources to HBCUs. President Donald Trump’s recently proposed budget seeks to hold funding steady for the coming fiscal year.

“Alumni and students play an integral role in preserving and growing our HBCUs,” Robert Stephens, co-leader of the HBCU Collective, said in an emailed statement. “We’re here to make sure our elected officials see and feel the importance of HBCUs—and we’re here to hold them accountable for their support.”

The direct action will come with three demands for state and federal legislators:

Increase financial support for students



Increase access and funding for federal research grants



Increase funding and assistance for facility upgrades



Find out more about the planned action at HBCUCollective.org.