If vigilante George Zimmerman hadn’t shot and killed Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012, he would be 22 years old—the age many students complete their undergraduate degrees. Now, a Florida college wants to make Martin a college graduate.

Martin reportedly dreamed of being a pilot. He joined a nonprofit aviation program, “Experience Aviation,” when he was 14. “He just loves getting on planes,” his father, Tracy Martin, told CNN back in 2012.

Historically Black institution Florida Memorial University announced yesterday (May 3) that it will confer a posthumous bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science on the slain teen at its May 13 commencement ceremony. The degree will feature a concentration in flight education.

“As we approach 50 years in Miami Gardens, this commencement holds a special place in all of our hearts,” Florida Memorial President Roslyn Clark-Artis said in the announcement. “Of special significance is awarding posthumously the bachelor of science degree in aviation to Trayvon Martin. Sybrina, our alum, epitomizes strength and dignity as she uplifts other victims of violence while effecting change for a more equal and just society.”

Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, attended the school and both she and his father will accept the degree on his behalf. Fulton tweeted about the honor this morning (May 4)

The university will also host a post-commencement fundraiser and reception that will support the Department of Aviation and Safety and The Trayvon Martin Foundation.

