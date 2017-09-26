With the September 30 budget reconciliation deadline looming, Senate Republicans have been working hard to pass yet another attempt at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Per the Congressional Budget Office’s preliminary report released yesterday (September 25), the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson proposal would have slashed $1 trillion from Medicaid between now and 2026. Currently, 34 million non-elderly people of color rely on this program for their health care.

But, alas, the propsal is dead before even coming up for a vote. Here’s how it all went down, in five acts:

Act I: The Pitch


Act II: The Protest

 

Act III: The Knockout


Act IV: The Opposition


Act V: The Hard Goodbye

Trumpcare
Graham-Cassidy
Health
Affordable Care Act
Senate Republicans
Politics